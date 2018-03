× WATCH: Winter Returns For Easter Sunday

The weather for Easter Sunday is starting to looking for like weather that we would typically see in the middle of January. Temperatures are going to be dropping throughout the day Sunday with the warmest weather happening early in the morning with winter-like cold and wind by the late morning and the afternoon. Rain is likely Sunday and there may be some sleet or snow mixing in with the snow by the afternoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind chills by Easter Sunday evening: