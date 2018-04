Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Interstate 40 in Van Buren had some traffic delays due to a couple of vehicles that flipped on their sides.

A 5NEWS viewer sent in video of the two cars that flipped --- one was on a trailer.

At least half dozen emergency crews, including law enforcement, responded to the accident.

Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours until it was cleared.