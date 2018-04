× April Warmth And More Daylight

April brings more rain, daylight, and severe weather.

We will gain over an hour of daylight by month’s end. Sunsets will be just past 8PM.

Severe weather really ramps up for Arkansas this month. We usually see the most tornadoes in April, with the monthly average at 8 tornadoes.

Average highs will comfortably settle in the mid 70s by April 30th.

-Matt