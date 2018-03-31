× How Bad Will The Storms Saturday Night Be?

Showers and storms will fire late Saturday evening along a cold front. These will move from north to south, mainly around and after sunset. Only lingering drizzle and showers will remain by early Easter Sunday morning.

Most of Saturday will be dry. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle in Northwest Arkansas before lunch. Otherwise the afternoon looks dry and partly sunny. Shower and storm chances will mainly hold off until 5-7PM (start time).

Severe threats look low. There is not much cold air in the upper levels of the atmosphere (instability) to help fuel these storms. They will override a cold front moving south. Mainly expect lightning and rumbles of thunder. Also, large-scale lift is not evident to provide consistent support for showers and storms that do develop.

EXPECT MAINLY GARDEN-VARIETY STORMS. SEVERE WEATHER IS NOT EXPECTED AT THIS TIME. YOUR 5NEWS WEATHER TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR ANY THREATS THAT MAY DEVELOP.

Futurecast at 7PM-9PM: Showers and storms in Northwest Arkansas

Futurecast from 10PM-Midnight: The line of storms moves south into the River Valley.

More rain chances arrive for Easter Sunday! No storms are expected as temperatures will drop all day on Easter. Expect passing showers and drizzle throughout the day, especially in the afternoon.

-Matt