Lei Lei’s 5K Run & Memory Walk

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Landen and Missy Holmes sat down with 5News Anchor April Baker to talk about a very special 5K taking place at Chaffee Crossing next month.

Lei Lei's 5K and Memory Mile is to remember Landen and Missy's beautiful daughter who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of five.

This is the eighth year of the 5K, and it has grown every year since. You can register for the 5K by clicking here or you can email runforlei@yahoo.com.

The run will be May 5th at the Janet Huckabee Nature Center at the Chafee Crossing. Early registration ends April 19th, but you can register up until the day of the event. However, you have to register early to get a Run For Lei Lei shirt.

All of the money from the event goes to help benefit the While We're Waiting ministry to benefit grieving parents.