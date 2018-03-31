× Razorbacks Late Rally Falls Short Against Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (KFSM)- The Razorbacks (19-9, 5-4 SEC) saw a late rally fall short in a 11-10 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. The series victory moves Ole Miss to first place in the SEC West.

The Hogs clawed back in the final four innings, scoring nine runs, but it wasn’t enough to top the Rebels.

Kacey Murphy went four innings for the Razorbacks, giving up five hits and four runs. The bullpen struggled to keep the Rebels’ bats at bay. Jackson Rutledge and Jacob Kostyshock each recorded only one out. Barrett Loseke gave up two earned runs in one inning . Matt Cronin took over he final two innings and allowed a two-run home run.

Ole Miss built a lead that they never relinquished in the fifth inning. Two errors by Arkansas led to four unearned runs that created a hole too big for the Razorbacks to get out of. The Rebels never looked back and kept the Razorbacks from coming back in the game.

The Razorbacks will return to Baum Stadium this week the host ULM for a two-game series starting Tuesday.