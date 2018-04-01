× ASP Trooper Shot In Hot Spring County

HOT SPRING COUNTY (KFSM) — An Arkansas State Trooper has been shot in Hot Spring County Sunday (April 1) night, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Not a lot of information at this time, but a Trooper has been involved in shooting near Malvern.… https://t.co/lKZIo7sjqt — PulaskiCoARSheriff (@PCSOARSheriff) April 2, 2018

According to a Facebook post from Arkansas911News, the shooting happened at Highway 270 and the Valero Corner Store and there may be a second crime scene at Highway 51 Magnet Cove.

The trooper has been transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, according to a Facebook post from Arkansas911News.

STORY DEVELOPING