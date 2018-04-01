× Easter Freezing Drizzle Chances

Happy Easter! Most folks will end Sunday with a few light rain showers and drizzle. Temperatures in Benton County, however, may reach freezing close to sunset, which means there may be a little freezing drizzle.

5-7PM: There may be some freezing drizzle mixed in but the heaviest and substantial FZDZ will stay north in Missouri.

7PM-9PM: Chance for light freezing drizzle in Benton County. Otherwise a cold mist for everyone else in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

9PM-Midnight: Light drizzle and freezing drizzle expected but mist should be leaving the area as drier air moves in temporarily overnight.

Accumulations should be slim-to-none. Watch out mainly on bridges and overpasses.

-Matt