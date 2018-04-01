Happy ‘100th’ Birthday To Former 5NEWS Weatherman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A former member of the 5NEWS team celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday (April 1).

Milt Earnhart gathered with friends and family at the Fianna Hills Country Club in Fort Smith to celebrate his 100th birthday.

During the celebration, Earnhart said how he became the first weatherman at 5NEWS.

"They said, 'we're putting a TV station in here,' which would be 1953, 'would you like to be the weatherman? Would you like to do weather?' I was surprised by it, but I said, 'yes,' and it worked out well for about 23 years."

In addition to working as a weatherman, Earnhart also served in the U.S. Army during WWII and also served as a State Representative between 1959 and 1981.

After retiring from politics - he joined the Screen Actors Guild and worked in movies alongside names such as Will Smith, Leslie Nielsen and Adam Sandler.