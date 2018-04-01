× IN: Record Snowfall Forecast For April Fool’s Day

INDIANA (CBS) — I wish I could say it was a really cruel April Fool’s joke but it isn’t. Snow is beginning to fall around central Indiana Sunday (April 1) evening. Heaviest snows have been falling along State Road 32 from Veedersburg to Noblesville.

The snow will continue to spread east, not just for north-central Indiana.

A widespread swath of 1″ to 2″ of snow generally north of a line from Bloomington to Greensburg and south of a line from Crawfordsville to Muncie.

Data is also suggesting there could be a period of moderate to heavy snow between 7:00pm and 10:00pm this evening, especially in narrow bands from north of Terre Haute to Carmel, and another band from near Greenfield to Richmond. If this indeed happens, this could leave those areas with higher snow amounts.

Most of the snow will accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. There remains some question as to how much could accumulate on area roads. At last check, interstate temperatures remain in the 40°s. If that remains the case, expect roads to be mainly wet.

Snow will quickly begin to taper after midnight with most of the snow out of central Indiana by 2:00am Monday.

RECORD SNOWFALL

This will likely go down as the snowiest Easter in Indianapolis recorded history (back to 1872). Measurable snow has only been recorded on four Easters in the last 146 years. The current record holders are Easter 1972 and 1964 when 0.3″ of snow fell.

0.3″ – 1972

0.3″ – 1964

0.2″ – 1917

0.1″ – 1975

The record snow for April 1st is a little higher – 2.0″ in 1924. Indianapolis will come close, if not breaking, the record this year. For this date Indianapolis has had measurable snow 8 days since 1872.