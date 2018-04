Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) -- Teachers across Oklahoma plan to demonstrate at the State Capitol Monday (April 2) calling for additional school funding.

The walkout has been months in the making and will continue despite a recent raise approved by lawmakers.

Teachers say the $6,000 increase is not enough to keep them in the classroom -- because they want additional funding for districts.

Some 30,000 people are expected to attend the demonstration.