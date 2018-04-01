× Police Release Name Of Man Killed By Train

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The person hit by a train and died has been identified as Riley O’Mara, 31, from Bella Vista, according to Fayetteville Police Sergeant Anthony Murphy.

On Saturday (Mar. 31), police responded to reports of a man walking on a railroad track and was hit by a train.

The person was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center where he died, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The incident involved the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad and happened near South Royal Oaks Parkway, according to Fayetteville police.

The incident is still under investigation.