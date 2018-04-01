Police Release Name Of Man Killed By Train
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The person hit by a train and died has been identified as Riley O’Mara, 31, from Bella Vista, according to Fayetteville Police Sergeant Anthony Murphy.
On Saturday (Mar. 31), police responded to reports of a man walking on a railroad track and was hit by a train.
The person was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center where he died, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.
The incident involved the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad and happened near South Royal Oaks Parkway, according to Fayetteville police.
The incident is still under investigation.