FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Propak is hosting their 2nd Annual Paddle Battle ping pong tournament benefiting St. Jude.

The tournament will be April 14th from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Propak Corporation Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith.

All proceeds will go to St. Jude and entry is $20 a person.

5News Anchor April Baker sat down with Propak's Greg Jensen to discuss the event.

For more information email paddlebattle@propak.com or call Greg Jensen at (479) 651-5405.

SIGN UP HERE