× Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At Tennessee Cafe

NASHVILLE (AP) — Taylor Swift returned to her country roots during a surprise appearance at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Cafe.

The Tennessean reports Swift joined songwriter Craig Wiseman on stage Saturday (Mar. 31) night. The 28-year-old Swift received a standing ovation from the roughly 40 patrons.

Her hair in a ponytail and wearing a black turtleneck, Swift grabbed an acoustic guitar and played her pop hit “Shake It Off” before performing “Love Story” and “Better Man,” which won a Grammy Award for the best country duo or group performance for Little Big Town.

Swift reminded Wiseman he had passed on the opportunity to write “Love Story” with her.