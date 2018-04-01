Upcoming Weldon Williams and Lick Bass Tournament Will Benefit Fort Smith United Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Burel Schaberg from Weldon Williams & Lick and Mike Hesson from Harry Robinson sat down with 5News Anchor April Baker to discuss the 6th Annual United Way Bass Tournament.

The Bass Tournament sponsored by Harry Robinson will be June 2nd at Clear Creek Landing and all proceeds will benefit the Fort Smith United Way.

Prizes will be given out including a first prize of $2,500, a second prize of $1,250 and a third place prize of $750.

Entry for the event will be $100 per team and 100 percent of the proceeds will go back to the United Way.