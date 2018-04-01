× White House Announces Plans For 140th Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The plans were hatched, the eggs were boiled. It’s time for the 140th White House Easter Egg Roll, taking place Monday (April 2) on the South Lawn.

Orchestrated by the East Wing, the festivities are Melania Trump’s second crack at the Egg Roll as first lady and her first as a full-time White House resident. Last year, Trump, who was living in New York through the completion of the school year, oversaw the event, which marked a scaling-down and return to basics for the annual eggstravaganza. But this year’s Egg Roll will showcase a first lady who has more fully embraced the role of White House hostess, just weeks before the White House holds its first formal state visit with France.