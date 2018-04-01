Winter Weather Advisory Thanks To Freezing Drizzle Sunday Night

Freezing drizzle is possible Easter Sunday and into the early morning hours on Monday.

Benton County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10AM Monday. Bridges and overpasses may get slick after sunset this evening.

Accumulations should be minimal.

7PM-9PM

9PM-MIDNIGHT

Temperatures by 6PM were reaching the mid 30s in Northwest Arkansas. The freezing drizzle should remain mainly north of Highway 412.

It will be a big difference across Arkansas! It’s cold in the north, but still Spring-like in the south.

-Matt