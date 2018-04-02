× Boil Order Lifted For Washington Water Authority Customers

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A boil order has been lifted for about 50 Washington Water Authority customers between Dutch Mills and Evansville.

The order was lifted Saturday (March 31) after bacteriological samples taken last week were found safe by state Department of Health officials, according to Josh Moore, general manager for the authority.

The order was issued Thursday (March 27) after heavy flooding washed out a water line near Evansville.

Anyone with questions should call the authority at 479-267-2111.