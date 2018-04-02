Family Speaks Out On Autism Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's world Autism Awareness Day today (Monday, April 3), and a local family is showing how their son continues to inspire those around him.

Their son inspired them to open a center for families of children with autism and other disabilities.

Joe Butler didn't know much about autism 17 years ago when his son Micah was born, but all that changed when Micah was diagnosed with autism when he was six-years-old.

Micah's disabilities gave the family a new purpose.

The Butlers opened Ability Tree in Siloam Springs. It's a care facility for families with special needs children.

"You can't call up the babysitter next door to watch your child with a disability a lot of the time, so you need a someone who's loving and caring and understanding. We're kind of like a boys and girls club for kids with special needs," Joe Butler explained.

Micah's carefree spirit is what his family and friends say they love most about him. His father said his disabilities give him other abilities that can't be found in most people during a first greeting.

"You know Micah knows more people than we do. He's not afraid to go up and tickle somebody that he just met or say hi to a stranger, or doesn't care the clothes that he's wearing most the time," Joe Buttler said. "He's taught me and my wife and his sisters to be more carefree as well."