POTEAU (KFSM) — The former emergency manager for LeFlore County and his wife have been arrested, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Davidson was arrested on embezzlement allegations while his wife was arrested in connection with unauthorized use of a credit or debit card, according to sheriff Rob Seale.

