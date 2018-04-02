× Freeze Watch Tuesday Night Into Wednesday Morning

A Freeze Watch has been issued for most of our area as temperatures from 25º to 35º are possible on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A cold front arriving mid-day on Tuesday will usher in chilly temperatures by late Tuesday. Once the winds are calm and the skies are clear the temperatures will fall below freezing. If you’ve already planted annuals, you’ll need to cover them on Tuesday night.

Current data suggests NW Arkansas will hit freezing easily on Wednesday Morning. It’ll be more spotty in the Fort Smith area.

The record low for April 4th is:

Fayetteville: 22º in 1987

Fort Smith: 24º in 1987

The normal low for this time of year is ~46º

Yet another cold blast is set to arrive this Friday into the upcoming weekend.

-Garrett