Gabe Richardson Making Most Of Opportunity On Defensive Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--One of the big spring changes for Arkansas football is the switch right back to a 4-3 defense, after one year in a 3-4 scheme. To make the transition even smoother, Chad Morris shook up the defensive line this week.

"We moved Sosa inside a little bit and he’s definitely a difference maker."

"Yeah Sosa’s one to look after," junior Gabe Richardson said. "Even when he’s on the edge and goes inside he’s always a mismatch somewhere."

The shift of Sosa Agim from defensive end to nose tackle allows the coaches to take strides towards a better end product.

"One of our biggest goals is to get our eleven best players on the field on the field and that’s what we want to do," said John Chavis, Arkansas's defensive coordinator. "And there’s no question [Sosa's] one of our eleven best, I can tell you that today."

"[Coach] Chavis would tell you the same thing, we need really eight quality inside guys and seven really talented defensive ends to get through a season," Morris said.

There are a couple of reasons Agim was moved. The Texarkana, Texas native is the most versatile Razorback defensive lineman. But the coaches had to find a spot for Richardson after a stellar spring.

"He’s got the whole package and I think this scheme fits him a little better," Chavis said.

"I definitely took the opportunity to go ahead and get after it. Fresh start, they don’t know any faces from what they’ve heard," Richardson said about the transition from the Bielema era to the Morris staff.

"Gabe’s done a really good job coming on and just the depth that we’ve gotta have inside," said Morris.

"Everybody’s ready to play," added Richardson. "We’re coaching each other, we’re understanding the calls, we’re always communicating and talking with each other."

Richardson played in just four games last year and made a single tackle. But the junior college transfer showed glimpses, after a forced fumble in the season opener that turned into a scoop and score for Henre' Toliver.