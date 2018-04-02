× Huntsville Coaches Charles Berry & Jim Stafford Announce Retirement

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM)–The 2017-18 season won’t be remembered for what Huntsville did on the court. It will mark the end of an era for two of the most successful coaches in state history.

Longtime Lady Eagles coach Charles Berry (1,386-546) and Eagles coach Jim Stafford (1,306-563) both announced their retirement. Berry coached at Huntsville for 50 years while Stafford was an Eagle for 25.

“I played for Coach Berry in 1968,” current Huntsville Athletic Director Tommy Tice recalled. “I can’t tell any difference in him today than then.”

“When you get to talking about retirement for me it’s something I hate to see coming. But I know, it’s kind of like a boxer. You gotta hang up your gloves sometime,” Berry said.

“It’s the end for me and you know, it’ll end my coaching career. I’m not gonna go anywhere else, I love Huntsville,” said Stafford.

These two legendary men combined for nearly 2,700 wins.

“One of the reasons I came back to Huntsville was to be with them,” Tice said. “And I get to start my day every day with two of the greatest coaches that’s ever been on a basketball court.”

“We’ve never had an argument once in the 25 years. Super friend, super coach and great person,” Berry said of Stafford.

Among influencing thousands of athletes, parents and fellow coaches, Stafford and Berry have fond memories of success.

“In ’07 we won the state. In ’10 we get to the finals of state. We’ve averaged 21 wins a year for 25 years so I’m real proud of that,” Stafford said.

“Coaching my daughter, that’s a big deal for me. She was an all-state player when we made the finals and lost to Jonesboro Westside,” remembered Berry.

So what’s next for two of the top five coaches in Arkansas history? Some well deserved rest and relaxation, especially for Stafford.

“I’m gonna go watch a lot of games with no pressure on me and I’m gonna enjoy that.”

Stafford coached at Wonderview, Morrilton, Lead Hill, Palestine and Flippin before making his way to Huntsville 25 years ago. In that time, the Eagles averaged 21 wins per season and won the 2007 state championship. Stafford also guided Huntsville to a runner up finish in 2010.

Berry coached for five years at Hector and two at Plummerville before taking over as boys coach at Huntsville. After transitioning to girls coach, the 83-year-old won the 1997 and 2008 state championships and finished runner up twice (1984 & 2013). Berry was named national coach of the year in 2008.

Berry and Stafford end their careers fourth and fifth on the all time Arkansas coaching win list, combining for 2,692 wins. John Hutchcraft, longtime boys and girls coach at Guy-Perkins also retired following this season.