Local Teachers Return From Capitol, Many Plan To Continue Protesting

OKLAHOMA (KFSM)- As the first official day of the Oklahoma teacher walkout comes to an end, teachers are returning home and said the goal has yet to be accomplished.

Many local schools will be closed againTuesday (April 3).

Teachers could barely put into words what it was like to step off of the bus and join thousands of other educators at the state capitol.

"It was motivational. It was inspiring. It was frustrating," Teacher Tom Brennan of Poteau High School said. It was inspiring. It was frustrating."

Thousands of signs and thousands of voices filled every inch of ground around the capitol.

"How creative the (teachers) were with the signs and then we picketed around the capitol," Brennan said. "It was a continued march for five hours around the capitol while others went in to talk to legislators."

Teachers made history Monday (April 2), but they said lawmakers are still not listening.

"We went up there hoping to send a message, which I know we did, Brennan said. "Believe it or not, the legislators, especially our own representatives here, especially Senator West and Senator Allen, they just can`t hear us. We're going back again (Tuesday).

Kindergarten teacher Teresa Eaton of Pocola School District said teachers remain hopeful.

"We love what we do and we just want to keep doing it but we want fair pay and funding for the kids," Eaton said.

Some teachers said they plan to sit in on the legislative session while the others protest around the state capital. Local teachers plan to leave on Tuesday around 6 a.m. to head to Oklahoma City.