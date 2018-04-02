Local World War II Veteran Interviewed For The Library Of Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING (KFSM) -- A 100-year-old World War II veteran was interviewed for the Library of Congress' Veterans History Project.

Paul Lux was born in December of 1947, and is originally from Subiaco. Lux enlisted in the army 1939, and became a mess sergeant with the 575th Anti-Aircraft Division protecting the Panama Canal Zone and later survived German shells in the Battle of the Bulge.

He was interviewed Friday (March 30) at Mercy Crest Assisted Living in Barling by Anita Deason, a retired colonel and now U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s senior military and veterans liaison, as part of the Veterans History Project.

Lux's interview is part of an ongoing effort by the Library of Congress to document the lives of our nations veterans.

Lux discussed some memorable moments while serving, and he told us about the time he met the infamous General George Patton.

"I rubbed shoulders with General Patton," said Lux. "He came into my kitchen." Jokingly, Deason asked Lux if they shared their wine with General Patton. "No, we saved that for ourselves," Lux said laughing.

After the war, Lux came home and met the love of his life, Anna Seiter. They were married and made their home in Fort Smith and had six children. Lux worked for 30 years for Railway Express in Fort Smith.

If you know a veteran who would like to participate in the Veteran History Project, click here.