Oklahoma Teachers Rally At State’s Capital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — More than 100 educators of local districts in Oklahoma have joined the march in Oklahoma City.

The march happened Monday (April 2) in front of the state’s capital.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin stated she appreciates teachers going to the state’s capital and added, “…We are only able to do what our budget allows. Significant revenue-raising measures were approved to make this pay raise and additional school funding possible. We must be responsible not to neglect other areas of need in the state such as corrections and health and human services as we continue to consider additional education funding measures. I look forward to continuing to talk with legislative leaders and teachers as we forge a positive pathway forward for education.”