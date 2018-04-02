× Pinwheel Rally Kicks Off Child Abuse Prevention Month

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Pinwheels will be placed Monday (April 2) in locations across Benton County to represent the number of confirmed child abuse cases.

The Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) puts on the Cherishing Children Pinwheel Rally to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Pinwheels will be placed at CAC partnering agencies starting at 1 p.m. Participating businesses and agencies will be placing 380 pinwheels in representation of the confirmed Benton County child abuse cases in 2017.

The rally will be at the Melba Shewmaker Gundersen National Child Protection Training Center at the Northwest Arkansas Community College.

A hot dog lunch and brief program will start at 11:30 a.m. Judge Moehring will be there to read a proclamation affirming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.