Poteau Schools To Offer Breakfast & Lunch For Students Tuesday

POTEAU (KFSM) — Poteau schools will be closed Tuesday (April 3)

All school activities with the exception of state competitions are also canceled.

Breakfast and lunch will be available in the primary and middle schools. Students may get breakfast between 7:45-8:45 a.m., and lunch between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Schools were closed Monday (April 2), as well. School administrations said more than half of the district’s teachers went to Oklahoma City to participate in today’s walkout.

A big concern Monday was the availability of meals for students. More than half of kids in the school district are on free or reduced lunch plans.

An anonymous donation allowed kids to have pizza for lunch Monday at the Boys & Girls Club of LeFlore County after lunch wasn’t served at schools.

Those with the Boys & Girls Club of LeFlore County said they opened several hours early to assist with kids in need.

“Since our mission is to offer a safe, positive place for kids, and (because) their school(s) is shut down right now, we wanted to make sure that our kids still had that positive, safe place to be,” said CEO Arielle Perry with the Boys & Girls Club of LeFlore County.

Also, those with the Choctaw Nation stepped up. They donated a bus to shuttle teachers to OKC.

Santana Robie, a fifth-grader at Poteau Primary School said, “I hope that they raise money for the school and get teachers funds and hopefully they get paid more.”

Principal Joe Ballard of Pansy Kidd Middle School said, “They`ve (teachers) been through a lot and they have stuck around. They can go 20 mins across the border and make $20,000 more.”

However, Ballard said raises aren’t the main focus.

“It`s very important to me that education is at the top and for many, many years education has not been a priority in Oklahoma,” Ballard added.