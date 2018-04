× Sebastian County Administrator Resigns

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Scott Stubblefield has resigned his position as county administrator for Sebastian County and officials are looking for his replacement, according to County Judge David Hudson.

Hudson said Stubblefield resigned Thursday (March 29) and gave a two-weeks notice but not a reason for leaving.

Hudson said Stubblefield has worked for Sebastian County about 10 years.

Stay with 5NEWS on this developing story.