× Springdale Man Acquitted In 2016 Washington Co. Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was acquitted Monday (April 2) on three counts of attempted capital murder after state health officials ruled he was suffering from Schizophrenia when he allegedly shot a Washington County sheriff’s deputy two years ago.

Raymond Lee Plumlee, 26, was arrested on March 15, 2016, for shooting then-lieutenant Tion Augustine while police responded to a disturbance at Plumlee’s parent’s house.

Plumlee will remain in state Department of Human Services custody until another examination determines whether Plumlee is still a danger to himself or others.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond Monday to requests for comment about Plumlee’s acquittal.

Plumlee’s father later told reporters he was grateful police didn’t shoot his son, who has suffered from the disease since he was 15.

Augustine spent roughly five months recovering from his injury, but said he didn’t “harbor any bad feelings” about the shooting. He even carried around a bullet similar to one that struck him as a reminder.

Last month, Augustine was promoted to captain thanks to integrity and leadership abilities, according to Sheriff Tim Helder.