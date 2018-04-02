× Springdale Northern Bypass Opening Soon

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — After years in the making, the Springdale Northern Bypass is set to open soon.

Construction on the first section of the bypass is complete. A ribbon cutting will be hosted at 11 a.m. April 18 on the bypass west of the new Interstate 49 interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation.

However, Danny Straessle with ARDOT said although the bypass will open soon, it’s not open to drivers and won’t be until further notice.

The bypass will have four lanes. It begins at an interchange with the existing Highway 412 west of Tontitown, and will end with an interchange west of Beaver Lake, according to ARDOT.

Communities in the area of the new bypass include Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Tontitown, Elm Springs, Bethel Heights, Lowell, Sonora and Cave Springs.