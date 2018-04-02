Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Building Supplies In Cave Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man caught on camera stealing about $3,400 worth of flooring from a construction site in phase II of the Otter Creek subdivision.

According to Cave Springs Detective Keith Lawson, a builder fed up with equipment and tools being stolen, installed a motion-activated cameras at one of his job sites.

During mid-February, the camera was activated and caught a man stealing more than 1,000 square-feet of wood flooring.

"At some point [the man] came in shortly before dark and took approximately 50 percent of this flooring," Lawson said. "[He] then left, came back after it was dark and took the bulk of what was left."

The general contractor reported the crime to police about a month later.

Lawson thinks the man seen in the video is connected other construction site thefts throughout the Cave Springs area.

He recommends contractors take precautions.

"Keep the place well lit," Lawson said. "As soon as the structure itself is dried in where they can secure it, lock it up... if they can do that."

Anyone with information on the crime or the man in the video are asked to contact the Cave Springs Police Department at (479) 248-1414.