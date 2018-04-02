× Timeline & Severe Risk of Storms Tuesday

Thunderstorms will develop along the cold front which will be arriving from the northwest to the southeast on Tuesday. Our area will likely see a few showers and thunderstorms but the morning/early afternoon arrival time will limit the severe weather chances locally.

In NW Arkansas: 11am-2pm, A few thunderstorms or scattered areas of rain possible. Low severe weather risk.

In Fort Smith/River Valley: Noon-3pm, Scattered thunderstorms, a few will be severe with the intensity increasing as the storms move east.

By Tuesday afternoon the main line of showers and thunderstorms will be moving east and out of our area with the severe threat rapidly increasing to our east.

Colder temperatures will filter in overnight with a freeze likely by Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center shows the highest risk area in Memphis and Jonesboro on Tuesday late afternoon and evening. A few tornadoes will be possible with some of the strongest storms in the far eastern part of the state.

It’s Spring and it’s Arkansas… so even though there’s only a minimal risk we’ll be watching any and all storms closely until they exit the area.

-Garrett