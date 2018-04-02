× Villanova Rolls Past Michigan For National Title

SAN ANTONIO (KFSM) – When the NCAA Tournament began just more than three weeks ago, Villanova was one of the favorites to win it all.

On Monday night, the Wildcats left no doubt who was the best team in college basketball.

Villanova used a 30-7 run that spanned parts of both halves as they ran past Michigan, 79-62, for their second national championship in three seasons.

Donte DiVincenzo was named the 6th man of the year in the Big East and he showed why as he had a game high 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting as he came off the bench to lead the Wildcats (36-4). National player of the year Jalen Brunson scored the first four points of the game for Villanova but was held to nine points in the contest. Michigan was paced by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkmon with 23 points while Moritz Wagner added 16 points.

Michigan led 21-14 with 11 minutes left in the first half but Villanova came storming back to take a 37-28 lead into the locker room and then scored the first seven points of the second half to put the game out of reach.

Villanova has now won 165 games over the past five seasons, an average of 33 victories per year.