Widespread drizzle will continue this morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm into the 50s this afternoon with even warmer weather expected overnight into Tuesday morning.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Severe weather threat area on Tuesday: