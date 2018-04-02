× WATCH: Cold And Drizzle This Morning, Storms Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory continues till 10am for Benton County. Early morning temperatures have stayed just above freezing for most of Northwest Arkansas; however, a few slick spots will be possible on bridges and overpasses for the morning drive.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the 50s this afternoon and then will actually warm up overnight Monday into Tuesday into the 60s with a few storms possible Tuesday afternoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Severe weather threat Tuesday: