10th Inning Rally Makes Up For Defensive Miscues For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – On a night where Arkansas committed four errors and left 11 runners on base, the Razorbacks still found a way to get a win.

Louisiana-Monroe scored four runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game and then took a lead in the 10th but Arkansas plated a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to escape with a 10-9 win.

Heston Kjerstad tied the game at 9-9 with a RBI single to left in that 10th inning then Jordan McFarland’s chopper up the middle caused an errant throw home, allowing Casey Martin to score the winning run.

After a shaky start by Jackson Rutledge (four runs in three innings), the Arkansas bullpen looked to put the game away as Jake Reindl and Barrett Loseke combined to throw five innings of scoreless baseball. With an 8-4 lead in the ninth, Kole Ramage gave up four runs on just one hit to allow the Warhawks to tie the game.

Evan Lee gave Arkansas a 6-4 lead with a three run home run in the 6th inning and eventually the Razorbacks pushed that advantage to four before letting it slip away.

