× Police Contain Dock On Arkansas River Near Barling

BARLING (KFSM) — Emergency crews have secured a loose dock that was floating down the Arkansas River toward the Arkansas 59 bridge near Barling, according to Van Buren police.

Five Rivers Distribution of Van Buren secured the dock, which had floated about 200 yards past Arkhola Sand & Gravel.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Smith Fire Department and Barling police also assisted in trying to wrangle the dock after it broke loose Tuesday (April 3) afternoon.