× Fayetteville Fire Dept. Warns Of Pyrotechnics & Smoke Effects During ‘True Detective’ Filming

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is warning residents of the use of pyrotechnics and smoke effects during the filming of the HBO show “True Detective.”

The fire department said the crew will be filming stunt scenes that involve pyrotechnics in the Parksdale and Center Addition Neighborhood area. The filming will take place April 4 through April 6 on Boone Street.

Residents will have access to their homes at all times and police will be on scene to assist with traffic control and safety.