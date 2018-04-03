× Freezing Wednesday Morning

Lows on Wednesday morning will range from the mid 20s in NW Arkansas to the low 30s in the River Valley.

The record low for April 4th is:

Fayetteville: 22º in 1987

Fort Smith: 24º in 1987

After a very cold morning on Wednesday temperatures will quickly climb into the 30s and 40s.

Fort Smith may briefly touch freezing in the early morning hours before climbing into the 40s and 50s.

Rain will return to the area on Friday with a changeover to sleet or snow possible on Saturday morning.

-Garrett