× Northwest Arkansas House Candidate Calls Gay People ‘Disgusting’

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Libertarian Party of Benton County has called for Justin Jones to step down after allegations surfaced that Jones made derogatory comments about gay people and AIDS.

Jones reportedly told a woman through Facebook that homosexuals were “1000% more likely than any straight person” to contract HIV. He later called homosexuals “disgusting.”

Jones is a candidate for State House District 87, which covers parts of Benton and Washington counties, including Siloam Springs, Elm Springs and Tontitown.

Michael Kalagias, chairman of the Liberation Party of Benton County provided this statement to 5NEWS:

Mr. Jones was until very recently a Republican supporter and candidate. He came to the Libertarian Party, as have many others, because of his dissatisfaction with their failed policies and actions. The bigotry he brought with him, however, is certainly not welcome and will not be tolerated by the Benton County Libertarian Party, the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, or the national Libertarian Party; nor should it be tolerated by any decent person of any political party. The Benton County Libertarian Party urges Mr. Jones to immediately abandon his campaign for office, and to refrain from returning to the public arena until such time as he has gained enough knowledge, wisdom, and maturity to do so responsibly.

Jones on Tuesday (April 3) said the comments were satire and taken out of context. He declined an interview request. His campaign Facebook page appears to have been shut down.

Jones’ campaign manger, David New, said that Jones has “made his statement” and “has nothing more to say on this matter.”

“(Jones) will continue to campaign for the people of District 87,” New said.

Dr. Michael Pakko, chairman for the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, called Jones’ comments “completely antithetical” to the Libertarian Party’s values.

“We believe that the rights of the individual are paramount – that each person has the right to make decisions for themselves about what activities to pursue, what to eat and drink, and who to love,” said Pakko, noting that the Libertarian Party has supported marriage equality since its initial founding in 1971.

“Mr. Jones is within his rights to associate with gay individuals or not, and to have opinions of his own about morality, but the denigrating, insulting comments that have been attributed to him have no place in the political messaging of the Libertarian Party, and we disassociate ourselves from such offensive remarks.”

Other candidates for District 87 include Republican incumbent Robin Lundstrum and Kelly Scott Unger, a Democrat. Preferential primaries for the 2018 general election are May 22.