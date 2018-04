FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayettevillle man was arrested after police recovered a stolen car, according to police.

Police said they received a report of a stolen car in South Fayetteville. They found the car unoccupied, and later located Christopher Westbrook.

Westbrook was in possession of 27 grams of methamphetamine, Xanax pills, drug distributing paraphernalia, a large amount of money, a hand gun, and a SKS rifle, according to police.