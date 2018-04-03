× Storms Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – On the strength of two strong outings, sophomore Autumn Storms was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week with Tuesday’s release by the league office. Storms is the sixth pitcher in program history to earn the award and the first since the 2009 season. The Razorbacks (28-6, 5-4 SEC) are ranked No. 20 in the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 and check in at 21st in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

Storms was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and no walks in 11.1 innings of work against then-No. 20/18 Mississippi State. She recorded a complete-game shutout in game two of the weekend to secure the Razorbacks’ series win and allowed just three hits with fourth strikeouts in the 76-pitch outing. Storms’ performance marked just the second time Mississippi State had been shut out all season.

In the series finale, Storms tallied 4.1 innings of relief work to pick up her second win in as many days and locked down the Razorbacks’ first SEC series sweep since 2013 and the program’s first-ever three-game sweep of a ranked opponent. Her standout efforts came against a Mississippi State team that was hitting .324 and averaging over six runs per game entering the weekend.

“I thought she was outstanding the last two days,” head coach Courtney Deifel said of Storms following Sunday’s win. “She just had that look in her eye and had such good command of her pitches. This weekend showed exactly what we know she can do. Her presence, her confidence and her command set such a great tone for us.”

With the two wins, the Temecula, Calif., native moved into eighth place on the program’s career wins list (27). Storms moved to 11-4 in the circle with a 2.02 ERA, 80 strikeouts and just 18 walks allowed this season.

Storms joins the list of Arkansas’ past Pitcher of the Week selections Miranda Dixon, Katy Henry, Tammy Kincaid, Heather Schlichtman and Rachel Talley. Overall, the program has collected 13 SEC Pitcher of the Week accolades among the six pitchers. Kincaid (1997-00) was a five-time winner during her career.

Tuesday’s release also marks the first time in program history for Arkansas to win all three weekly awards in a single season. Hannah McEwen earned SEC Player of the Week Honors back in March while Mary Haff has twice been named the league’s Freshman of the Week.