WATCH: Storms Possible Today; Freeze Warning Wednesday Morning

Most of us are 20° to 30° warmer this morning than yesterday morning as south winds have surged into the area overnight. A cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms around lunchtime with much colder weather following for the afternoon. A widespread freeze is likely by Wednesday morning.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Severe risk area for Tuesday:

Freeze Warning for the entire area Wednesday morning: