× $10 Million Grant To Assist In Cleanup Of Former Nuclear Site

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A $10 million grant will allow cleanup to continue on a former nuclear plant.

The U.S. Department of Energy is providing the University of Arkansas with a $10 million grant to continue cleanup at the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor (SEFOR) site.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack and Sen. John Boozman announced the grant Wednesday (April 4).

The site was built during 1968 and was decommissioned in 1972. It was since used for research purposes by those with the University of Arkansas until 1986.

Since 2016, those with the UA have worked to dismantle the building using federal funding.