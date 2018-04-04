× Bella Vista Man Sentenced For Bentonville Trail Assault

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man was sentenced last month to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman on a Bentonville trail last fall.

Bryan Lee Snyder, 34, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to one count of second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

Snyder also received a 13-year suspended sentence to follow his release from the state Department of Correction. Snyder will have to register as a sex offender.

Bentonville police arrested Snyder on Sept. 6, 2017, after linking him to the assault near the waste water plant on a trail near A street.

The woman had been walking the day before when Snyder approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

Snyder then ran to a car parked nearby and drove off, but the woman was able to get the license plate number.