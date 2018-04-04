× Bolden’s Gem Wraps Up Sweep Of ULM

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Tuesday’s win over Louisiana-Monroe was anything but pretty for Arkansas. Wednesday’s contest was the complete opposite for the Razorbacks.

Freshman Caleb Bolden threw seven scoreless innings and struck out five as he lead the Hogs to a 4-0 win over the Warhawks to complete the two game sweep.

No. 5 Arkansas (21-9) will host No. 19 Auburn this weekend in a three game series that begins on Friday.

Bolden had made just one start prior to Wednesday but he looked like a veteran on the mound as he induced a pair of double plays to work out of innings and did not walk a batter. A night after committing four errors, the Razorbacks played a clean game behind him.

The Razorbacks gave Bolden run support early as Heston Kjerstad blasted his team leading eighth home run over the right field scoreboard in the second inning. Grant Koch followed with a RBI groundout to give the Hogs an early 2-0 lead. Arkansas added a pair of insurance runs, including a RBI single by Evan Lee, in the sixth inning.

