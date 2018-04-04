Cave Springs Could Soon See Commercial Development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) – Cave Springs could soon have more commercial places for people to shop and eat.

The Cave Springs Planning Commission voted Tuesday (April 3) to rezone 25 acres from agriculture to commercial.

The land on Highway 112 has been Pavecon Mine for many years.

The developer plans to put a large warehouse in the back and then multi-purpose buildings on the property that could possibly be offices, shops and restaurants.

As a leader in the community, Police Chief Rick Crisman knows the impact this will have on the community.

“We have several small businesses in this town but nothing at a large scale and obviously this would attract more businesses,” he said.

Crisman said any commercial businesses that come to Cave Springs will be a boost to the city’s economy, which he said would be a win for everyone.

“People already travel this way to bypass some of the traffic elsewhere. And of course, with this new bypass opening up from Lowell, it’s just going to be a couple of miles off the road, so it will be easy access,” he said.

Bill Berry is the pastor of a Cave Springs Church. He said Cave Springs Coffee Company is what drew him to open a church in the city and more development could only be a positive thing.

“I know change is hard, especially for people who have lived here for a long time and have seen a lot of change over the last 25 years or so, but I think it will be good for the people moving in,” he said.

The city council has the final say on the rezoning and they will vote on that in May.

If passed, it's still not clear when construction would begin.