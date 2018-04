Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fifty years ago today, one of America's most influential leaders was assassinated.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on a balcony of Lorraine Motel in Memphis. Fast-forward 50 years. Marches were hosted Wednesday (April 4) across America in honor of King.

His senseless murder paved the way for the civil rights movement. Today, movements continue to occur. King taught groups to fight for equality.

King's legacy lives on.