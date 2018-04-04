× Hall & Jones Transferring From Razorbacks Basketball Program

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Less than three weeks removed from reaching the NCAA Tournament, Arkansas announced a pair of players are transferring out of the program.

Freshman Darious Hall and sophomore C.J. Jones are leaving the program according to a statement released by coach Mike Anderson.

“Darious and C.J. have decided to transfer from our program,” Anderson said in the statement. “I appreciate them coming to the University of Arkansas and wish them the best moving forward.”

Hall averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds this past season as a freshman while appearing in all 35 games while Jones averaged 6.3 points and also played in every game this season.

Arkansas will now have eight roster spots available as the Razorbacks had six players exhaust their eligibility.

Only junior Adrio Bailey, redshirt freshman Khalil Garland, sophomore Daniel Gafford, transfer guard Jalen Harris and sophomore Gabe Osabuohien remain as scholarship players on the roster.